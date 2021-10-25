Paradiem LLC Sells 888 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

