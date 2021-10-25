Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.39. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 45,658 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after buying an additional 201,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.