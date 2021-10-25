Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 6.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.95. 4,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

