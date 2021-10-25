Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 4,419 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.35. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $81.61.

