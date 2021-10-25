Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,436. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $341.80 and a 12 month high of $512.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.31 and its 200 day moving average is $492.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

