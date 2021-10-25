Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

