Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 909.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

ONEQ traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.72. 663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

