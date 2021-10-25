Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 14,998 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

