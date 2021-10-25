Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 5,627 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $38.90. 5,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,715. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

