Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

