Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Stock Holdings Raised by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,627 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,383,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,353,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

