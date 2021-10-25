Public Index Network (PIN) Price Tops $0.0277 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $61,972.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

