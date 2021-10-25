Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102.16 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Quant has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $102.16 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $307.58 or 0.00489206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.69 or 0.00947452 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

