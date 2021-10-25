Quiztok One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.80 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $26.30 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

