Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,008 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Repligen worth $59,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Repligen by 33.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.37 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

