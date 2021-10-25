Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,936 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.95% of Medpace worth $60,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.41. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,895. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,646 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.