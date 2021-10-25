RChain Price Tops $0.12 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RChain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $77.93 million and approximately $444,157.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00213897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 625,580,919 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

