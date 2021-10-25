Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 5.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $219,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $68.13. 14,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,044. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

