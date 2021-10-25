Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 6.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,600. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.