Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.8% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,610. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.