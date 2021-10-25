Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 3.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. 391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,529. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.