Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,440 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy Partners accounts for 4.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Viper Energy Partners worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

