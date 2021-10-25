Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,419 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 1.1% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 92.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

DAR traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

