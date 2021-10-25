Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 66,225 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 4.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 89,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,428. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

