Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream comprises about 1.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 197.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 170,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,327. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.