Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,659 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for approximately 5.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Plains GP worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 12,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.