Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,044 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. 97,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,554,693. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

