Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/13/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/8/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/3/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

8/31/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.12. 445,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

