Reserve Rights Achieves Market Cap of $519.19 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $519.19 million and approximately $40.47 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00213897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.