Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.
RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $112.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
