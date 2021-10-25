Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $112.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.