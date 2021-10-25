Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Shares Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.76. 11,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 389,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

