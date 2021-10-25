Royal Bank of Canada Boosts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $54.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPR. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

