Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target to $26.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

