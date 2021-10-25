Safex Cash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,345.00 (SFX)

Safex Cash (CURRENCY:SFX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Safex Cash has a market cap of $1.79 million and $4,345.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Safex Cash Profile

SFX is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 117,252,774 coins and its circulating supply is 112,252,774 coins. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io . Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex

