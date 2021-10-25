Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

