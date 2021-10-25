Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 152,935 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,935 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $28,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

