Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $100.20 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,025 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $100,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $62.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

