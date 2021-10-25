Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $27.41 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Bank OZK worth $27,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.