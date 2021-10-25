Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $41.53 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Crocs worth $41,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Crocs by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $151.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

