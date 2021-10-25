Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 159,250 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,250 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.4% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.48 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

