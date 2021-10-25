Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 18,384 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 251.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Markel worth $30,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,321.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,329.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,220.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.