Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 458,771 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,771 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Equitable worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of EQH opened at $33.88 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

