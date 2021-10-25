Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.68. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,451. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

