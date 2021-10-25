ScPrime Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $26,961.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,341,284 coins and its circulating supply is 38,657,673 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

