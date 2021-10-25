Share Repurchase Program Announced by Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.