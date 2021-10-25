Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPG. Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.16. 4,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,768. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

