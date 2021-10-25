Snowball One Day Volume Reaches $270,966.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $270,966.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 16,925,816 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,129 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

