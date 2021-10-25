Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.70

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 5961483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.