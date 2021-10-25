SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.11

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.11 and last traded at $109.11, with a volume of 4043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,921,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.