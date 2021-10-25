Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.